    Steam iron

    Powerful steam to tackle every crease
      Powerful steam to tackle every crease

      Our steam iron 3000 series makes ironing easy with the powerful steam boost that tackles tough creases.The ceramic soleplate ensures smooth gliding while the 300ml water tank is large enough to finish smaller ironing loads without a refill.

      Powerful steam to tackle every crease

      Powerful steam to tackle every crease

      Powerful steam to tackle every crease

        Powerful steam to tackle every crease

        Steamboost up to 180g

        • 2400 W power
        • 40g/min continuous steam
        • 180 g steam boost
        • Ceramic
        Continuous steam up to 40g/min for consistant performance

        Continuous steam up to 40g/min for consistant performance

        Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

        2400 watt for fast heat-up

        2400 watt for fast heat-up

        Delivers fast warm-up and powerful performance.

        Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

        Smooth gliding ceramic soleplate

        Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant and easy to keep clean.

        Automatic shut-off

        Automatic shut-off

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off in 8 minutes. Lying flat, it shuts down after 30 seconds motionless.

        Our drip stop prevents water dripping on your garment

        Our drip stop prevents water dripping on your garment

        Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets, so you can iron with confidence at any temperature.

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        With the vertical steam function you can refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

        Reach difficult places easily with the triple precision tip

        Reach difficult places easily with the triple precision tip

        The tip is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

        Iron more in one go with the 300ml water tank

        Iron more in one go with the 300ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Steam boost up to 180 gram for extra power

        The strong steam boost gives you that extra power to penetrate deeper into the fabric and cut through the tough creases easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.9  m
          Auto shut off
          Yes
          Soleplate
          Ceramic
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Built-in Calc Clean Slider
          Yes
          Descaling and cleaning
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          32x13x16.2  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          12.1x14.3x29  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.5  kg

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Powerful performance

          Continuous steam
          40 g/min
          Steam boost
          Up to 180 gram
          Power
          2400 W
          Ready to use
          35 sec.

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

