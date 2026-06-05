ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

Discontinued

Support

Philips 5400 SeriesFully automatic espresso machines

EP5447/94

Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

Discontinued

Go to shop

Get the most out of your product

  • Support movie How to install and use the Philips EP5400 series
    Support movie How to install and use the Philips EP5400 series
  • How to remove and insert the brew group Philips 5400 Espresso series
    How to remove and insert the brew group Philips 5400 Espresso series
  • How to clean the Philips 5400 Espresso series
    How to clean the Philips 5400 Espresso series
  • How to descale the Philips 5400 Espresso series
    How to descale the Philips 5400 Espresso series

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 468.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

4300 series_5400 series_Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 2.5 MB
  • 11 June 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you