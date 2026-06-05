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2 year warranty
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Coffee
All series
Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines
Discontinued
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EP5447/94
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4300 series_5400 series_Quick Start Guide
All (4)
Can I use a different filter in my Philips Espresso Machine?
How to descale my Philips Espresso Machine
How to clean and maintain my Philips Espresso Machine
How to lubricate the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine
Espresso machine descaler
Maintenance kit
Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge
The drip tray of my Philips Espresso Machine fills up quickly
My Philips Espresso Machine does not turn on
My Philips LatteGo Milk Frother is leaking from the bottom
My Philips Espresso Machine displays "Empty ground container" while it is empty
My Philips Espresso Machine does not froth the milk well
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