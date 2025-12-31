2 year warranty
CA6702/00
EP2220/14R0
EP0820/04R0
EP3246/74R0
EP3221/44R0
EP2220/14
EP3221/44
EP3246/74
EP1220/04
EP2230/14
EP3241/74
for Saeco Espresso machines
Improves coffee taste
Protects against limescale
Replace every 2 months
Water is a crucial ingredient of every espresso - so for optimum taste, it's always best to filter it professionally. That's why all Saeco espresso machines can be optionally fitted with the innovative INTENZA+ water filter, which we co-developed with BRITA, the world's No. 1 in household water filters. Just set it to your location's hardness level, and its sophisticated technology does the rest. The result? Ideal water conditions for espresso with the most intense aroma.
The water filter settings can be adjusted to the hardness of your water. Simply turn the adjustment ring on the Intenza+ water filter. Set it to A for soft water areas, B for medium water hardness (factory setting) or C for hard water. This will ensure optimal limescale protection and best taste.
The water filter ensures a constant brewing temperature and consistent pressure during the brewing process, enhancing your espresso machine's performance.
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