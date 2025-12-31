ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • The best water for a more tasteful coffee
  • The best water for a more tasteful coffee
  • The best water for a more tasteful coffee
  • The best water for a more tasteful coffee

Philips SaecoBrita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

CA6702/00

The best water for a more tasteful coffee
The innovative BRITA INTENZA+ water filter cartridge has been specially developed to protect your valuable Philips Saeco espresso machine against limescale. It filters the water, intensifying the aroma and pure taste of your coffee.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Series 2200

Series 2200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP2220/14R0

Series 800

Series 800
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP0820/04R0

Series 3200

Series 3200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP3246/74R0

Series 3200

Series 3200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP3221/44R0

Series 2200

Series 2200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP2220/14

Series 3200

Series 3200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP3221/44

Series 3200

Series 3200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP3246/74

Series 1200

Series 1200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP1220/04

Series 2200

Series 2200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP2230/14

Series 3200

Series 3200
Fully automatic espresso machines

EP3241/74

Freshly filtered water ensures intense aroma

The best water for a more tasteful coffee

  • for Saeco Espresso machines

  • Improves coffee taste

  • Protects against limescale

  • Replace every 2 months

Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

Freshly filtered water for a richer coffee aroma

Water is a crucial ingredient of every espresso - so for optimum taste, it's always best to filter it professionally. That's why all Saeco espresso machines can be optionally fitted with the innovative INTENZA+ water filter, which we co-developed with BRITA, the world's No. 1 in household water filters. Just set it to your location's hardness level, and its sophisticated technology does the rest. The result? Ideal water conditions for espresso with the most intense aroma.

Adjustable water filter settings

Adjustable water filter settings

The water filter settings can be adjusted to the hardness of your water. Simply turn the adjustment ring on the Intenza+ water filter. Set it to A for soft water areas, B for medium water hardness (factory setting) or C for hard water. This will ensure optimal limescale protection and best taste.

More efficient brewing process

More efficient brewing process

The water filter ensures a constant brewing temperature and consistent pressure during the brewing process, enhancing your espresso machine's performance.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products