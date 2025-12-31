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  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

Series 2200Fully automatic espresso machines

EP2220/14

2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.
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Thanks to the intuitive touch display

2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

  • 2 beverages

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Matte black

  • Touch display

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

  2. Based on 70-82 °C.

  3. not included in box contents