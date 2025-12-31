2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8022/04
4 x dust bags
One standard fits all
Anti-allergy filtration
The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.
s-bag® Anti-Allergy has high filtration to capture pollen, dust particles, dust mites, mite allergens and cat allergens as small as 1 micron. This level of filtration significantly reduces exposore to allergens in your family and is of benefit to asthma and allergy sufferers.
The s-bag® Anti-Allergy is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.
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