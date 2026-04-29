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2 year warranty
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S-bag Anti-Allergy Dust Bags
Discontinued
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FC8022/04
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s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.