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S-bag Anti-Allergy Dust Bags

Discontinued

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S-bagAnti-Allergy Dust Bags

FC8022/04

S-bag Anti-Allergy Dust Bags

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

s-bag® is the universal dust bag for all Philips, and Electrolux (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. When buying replacement bags, just look for the s-bag® logo. Usage of non-original bags can damage your cleaner.

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  • 26 July 2026