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Essential Airfryer XL
Discontinued
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HD9260/90
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9260/90
User Manual Philips Essential Airfryer XL - English
All (12)
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
The display on my Philips Airfryer shows 5 or 6 dashes
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
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