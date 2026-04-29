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Essential Airfryer XL

Discontinued

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EssentialAirfryer XL

HD9260/90

Essential Airfryer XL

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Essential Airfryer XL HD9260/90

  • PDF file, 1.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Essential Airfryer XL - English

  • PDF file, 11.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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