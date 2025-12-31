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  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

Discontinued

EssentialAirfryer XL

HD9260/90

Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7x faster airflow.
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7 times faster airflow for crispier results*

Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

  • Rapid Air technology

  • 1.2kg, 5 portions

  • Black

The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

The Philips Airfryer combines a "starfish" bottom design with fast circulating superheated air, resulting in optimal heat distribution. This unique combination allows the airfryer to cook a variety of foods to a delicious, crispy result with little or no added oil.

XL size, 1.2kg cooking capacity

XL size, 1.2kg cooking capacity

The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 7L capacity pan handles a variety of meals. Cook up to 5 meal portions or 1.2kg of fries in one go for your family and friends.

Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

We all have our favorite dishes. Whether it's a warm breakfast or a favorite family dinner, with the Philips Airfryer XL it's easy to save your favorite meal at the perfect time and temperature for stress-free cooking.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven

  2. Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  3. Compared to fresh fries cooked in conventional Philips fryer