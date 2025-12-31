2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9260/90
Rapid Air technology
1.2kg, 5 portions
Black
The Philips Airfryer combines a "starfish" bottom design with fast circulating superheated air, resulting in optimal heat distribution. This unique combination allows the airfryer to cook a variety of foods to a delicious, crispy result with little or no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 7L capacity pan handles a variety of meals. Cook up to 5 meal portions or 1.2kg of fries in one go for your family and friends.
We all have our favorite dishes. Whether it's a warm breakfast or a favorite family dinner, with the Philips Airfryer XL it's easy to save your favorite meal at the perfect time and temperature for stress-free cooking.
Reviews
Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
Compared to fresh fries cooked in conventional Philips fryer