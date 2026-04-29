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Airfryer Accessory Compact Party Master Kit

Discontinued

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Airfryer AccessoryCompact Party Master Kit

HD9904/01

Airfryer Accessory Compact Party Master Kit

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups.

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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