Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Party master kit
With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Party master kit
With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups. See all benefits
Party master kit
With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Party master kit
With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups. See all benefits