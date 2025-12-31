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  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit

Discontinued

Airfryer AccessoryCompact Party Master Kit

HD9904/01

Party master kit
With this special Philips Airfryer Party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all your favorite party dishes. Maximize the Airfryer's cooking capacity with the double layer rack and muffin cups.
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Compatible products
2000 Series

2000 Series
Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L

NA220/00R0

2000 Series

2000 Series
Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L (Silver)

NA221/00R0

Philips 5000 Series

Philips 5000 Series
Dual-Basket Airfryer with Steam, 9.6 qt Capacity

NA555/00

1000 Series

1000 Series
Philips Airfryer 1000 Series 3.4Qt

NA110/00

2000 Series

2000 Series
Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L

NA220/00

2000 Series

2000 Series
Airfryer 2000 series 4.2L (Silver)

NA221/00

3000 Series

3000 Series
Airfryer L

HD9200/91

Premium

Premium
Airfryer

HD9721/06

Premium

Premium
Airfryer

HD9721/99

Premium

Premium
Airfryer

HD9721/96

Accessories and tips to master party snacks

Party master kit

  • Accessory kit

  • 1x double layer accessory

  • 7x silicone muffin cups

  • 1x recipe booklet

Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

There is always and excuse to have muffins. Whether there is a birthday coming up or you just want to treat your family. These muffin cups allow you to create individual treats for your guests.

Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

Technical Specifications

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