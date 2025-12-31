2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9904/01
NA220/00R0
NA221/00R0
NA555/00
NA110/00
NA220/00
NA221/00
HD9200/91
HD9721/06
HD9721/99
HD9721/96
Accessory kit
1x double layer accessory
7x silicone muffin cups
1x recipe booklet
Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.
There is always and excuse to have muffins. Whether there is a birthday coming up or you just want to treat your family. These muffin cups allow you to create individual treats for your guests.
Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included
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