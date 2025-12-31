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2 year warranty

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  • For tasty and healthy grilling & frying
  • For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

Discontinued

Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

HD9940/00

For tasty and healthy grilling & frying
Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables with TurboStar rapid air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and it's very easy to clean!
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Airfryer Grill Pan

For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

  • Suitable for HD962X range

  • Suitable for HD964X range

  • Versatile cooking

  • Non-stick surface

Pierced surface for ideal air flow while grilling

Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the TurboStar rapid air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil.

Pierced surface allows excess fat to drip away

Excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.

Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. The grill pan accessory uses the EasyClick removable handle that comes with the standard basket of your Airfryer.