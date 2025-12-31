2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9941/00
Accessory kit
1x grill plate
4x skewers
Get perfectly grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the L grill plate and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill plate is easy to clean.
Use these skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.
Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
Reviews
Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.