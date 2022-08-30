2 year warranty
Face, Eyebrows
The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 1/3" trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.
With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.
Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.
4.0
of 5
185
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
buckeyefan2
30/08/2022
US
My whole family loves this little miracle tool
Us girls love this Lil guy. Perfect size for trimming and traveling. We usually have to replace it after a year or two which is awesome. However, it is getting harder to find. We decided to go directly through Philips instead. Now, I see it has been discontinued...very disappointed!!
Pros
Works like it suppose too
Cons
lasts about a year or two (not bad)
This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer
This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer
PattMatt
06/12/2020
US
“I am sharing this review as part of the Holiday
Works great!! I would recommend to anyone! And a great price right now during the holidays!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect Advanced HP6378/61 Bikini trimmer deluxe kit + beauty bonus
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bikini Perfect Advanced HP6378/61 Bikini trimmer deluxe kit + beauty bonus
Sunflowergurl
22/07/2019
US
Verified buyer
Compact yet Powerful
I love the ease of throwing this item into my travel bag and knowing that I'm covered when I need a quick touch up of hair removal. It is a small but mighty gadget to have in my bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer