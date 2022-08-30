I received a free sample of the Phillips satin compact precision trimmer in exchange for agreeing to write a review. I tried the product as soon as I got it. I first tried it on a small area of hair to see how it did. I was so amazed with the results that immediately ran to the bathroom to remove all of my clothing to find other areas where I had hair to be removed. I have polycystic ovary syndrome which causes me to habe excessive amounts of hair to grow over my entire body. Some areas like my chin are very embarrassing and with normal razors I have to shave pretty much every day. The Phillips trimmer cut down my time of shaving as far as how many times I had put the product across my body to remove the hair. It got so close to the root and I was so amazed at my results. When I tell you it worked on every nook and cranny of my body it did. I also like how compact it is. I was able to throw it in my purse and use it while driving. I highly recommend this product to anyone who has unwanted hair.