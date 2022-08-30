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  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
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  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
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  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
  • Stay flawless on-the-go<br>

Precision Trimmer, Beauty retailer exclusive

HP6388/00

4
| (185) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Stay flawless on-the-go<br>
Maintain flawless brows and smooth skin on-the-go. Satin Compact is a discrete beauty tool that makes it easy to precisely remove facial hairs, when you realize you missed a spot. Selling exlusively at Ulta Beauty.
See all benefits

No eyebrow or facial hair out of place

Stay flawless on-the-go

  • Face, Eyebrows

1/3" trimming head for easy removal of facial hairs

1/3" trimming head for easy removal of facial hairs

The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 1/3" trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.

2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.

Small enough to take everywhere

Small enough to take everywhere

Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

185

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

30/08/2022

US

US

My whole family loves this little miracle tool

Us girls love this Lil guy. Perfect size for trimming and traveling. We usually have to replace it after a year or two which is awesome. However, it is getting harder to find. We decided to go directly through Philips instead. Now, I see it has been discontinued...very disappointed!!

Pros

Works like it suppose too

Cons

lasts about a year or two (not bad)

This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer

This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer

06/12/2020

US

US

“I am sharing this review as part of the Holiday

Works great!! I would recommend to anyone! And a great price right now during the holidays!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bikini Perfect Advanced HP6378/61 Bikini trimmer deluxe kit + beauty bonus

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bikini Perfect Advanced HP6378/61 Bikini trimmer deluxe kit + beauty bonus

22/07/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

Compact yet Powerful

I love the ease of throwing this item into my travel bag and knowing that I'm covered when I need a quick touch up of hair removal. It is a small but mighty gadget to have in my bag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HP6390/51 Precision trimmer

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