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2 year warranty
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All series
Precision Trimmer, Beauty retailer exclusive
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HP6388/00
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Important Information Manual
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All (5)
How do I use the Philips Precision Trimmer on my face?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
How to replace the battery of Philips Touch-up pen trimmer?
How do I clean my Philips Precision Pen Trimmer?
How to install the cutter on Philips Touch-up pen trimmer
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