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2 year warranty

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All series

Precision Trimmer, Beauty retailer exclusive

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Precision Trimmer, Beauty retailer exclusive

HP6388/00

Precision Trimmer, Beauty retailer exclusive

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Manuals & Documentation

Important Information Manual

  • PDF file, 2.9 MB
  • 15 January 2024

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 141.3 kB
  • 12 August 2026

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