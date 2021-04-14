2 year warranty
Cleans and lubricates
Cool Breeze scent
Jet Clean solution for optimal maintenance; after cleaning the shaving head smells, looks and performs as new.
After cleaning, the shaving heads of your Philips electric shaver smell, look and perform as new.
4.1
of 5
22
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Navy-06
14/04/2021
US
Easy to use great product
The Jet clean solution allows me to not by the more expensive refills for my razor.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution
pepperoni
03/12/2015
US
Verified buyer
Does a good job!
This is a great product. It cleans good and also smells good. I think it also keeps the blades in good shape and makes them last longer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution
Expertshaver
28/11/2015
US
Verified buyer
Good product
I use this with my Norelco cleaning system, which keeps my electric razor clean and ready.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ200/52 Jet clean solution