2 year warranty
Discontinued
CloseCut
Fits HQ900 series
Fits HQ64, HQ66, HQ68, HQ69
CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.
4.0
of 5
48
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Iamoz
18/11/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Super sharp for a very close shave
The replacement heads are very sharp and give a smooth shave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/52 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/52 shaving heads
Doogenheimer
08/10/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
So much better than the less-expensive knock-offs
The OEM shaving heads cut so much better and last much longer than the less-expensive knock-offs, which I would sooner call less-expensive "counterfeit" shaving heads...
Pros
Cutting quality and useful service life
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/52 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/52 shaving heads
Sinkorswim
04/10/2024
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Shaves good.
Shaves very good. Shaves good and better than not shaving at all. Takes hair off the face like a vacuum cleaner takes dust off your arm pits.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/52 shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ56/52 shaving heads