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  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck
  • Close even on the neck

Discontinued

Shaver series 3000Dry electric shaver

HQ6940/33

2.5
| (2) Reviews
Close even on the neck
A close and comfortable Philips electric shaver HQ6940 for an affordable price. The Reflex Action system is combined with the Super Lift & Cut technology, guaranteeing a close and comfortable shave.
See all benefits

CloseCut blades

Close even on the neck

  • CloseCut heads Flex & Float

  • Corded use only

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Replacement heads

For maximum performance replace the shaving heads of your Philips shaver every two years with HQ55.

Reflex Action system

Reflex Action system

Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

2

Reviews

5
3
2

07/10/2014

US

US

value of mony

good design, ease of use for bigner, need to increase electric card lenth so that we can move it easily

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Dry electric shaver

28/07/2015

US

US

The worst Norelcco shaver i have owned

I have used Norelco shavers for decades. This Series 3000 shaver 3500 PT730 is continually shutting down in the middle of a shave despite the fact that the shaver is plugged into an electrical outlet. My guess is that the re-charging mechanism/process is faulty. I have owned this shaver for less than one year. I just want a shaver that works when I plug it into the outlet. I don't want a faulty rechargeable shaver. Apparently Norelco doesn't make a shaver without a recharging system. I'll have to buy another brand. Too bad.

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Dry electric shaver

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ6940/33 Dry electric shaver

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