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2 year warranty
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Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver
Discontinued
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HQ6940/33
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User Manual - English
Important Information Manual - English
shaving heads
My Philips Shaver is not charging
I experience skin issues after using my Philips shaver
I’m not getting good results with my Philips shaver
My Philips shaver is not working
My Philips shaver is making a loud noise