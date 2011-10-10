2 year warranty
HQ7120/17
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
DonRay
10/10/2011
US
Well plesed with overall performance.
Fairly close shave. Good battery life. Does Phillips make a sharpener for the heads? Would recommend this shaver. Have two other phillips shavers besides this one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/17 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/17 Electric shaver
Coilspring60
25/08/2018
US
Blades do not last...
I've owned a series 3000 razor for less than one year and shave no more than 3 times weekly. It is now leaving a "day old" beard, not like new. I am advised to buy new blades. Thirty dollars, I don't think so...
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/17 Electric shaver
This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7120/17 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023