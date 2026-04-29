Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Face Shavers
All series
Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver
Support
HQ7120/17
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User Manual - English
My Philips Shaver is leaking water
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you