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  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender
  • Powerful and easy control handblender

Discontinued

Avance CollectionHand blender

HR1672/90

Powerful and easy control handblender
Powerful Philips handblender with 800 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuitive control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it.
See all benefits

Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

Powerful and easy control handblender

  • 800W, SpeedTouch with Turbo

  • ProMix Titanium Technology

  • 2 times finer blending*

  • Up to 50% faster*

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

Powerful 800W motor for great blending results

Powerful 800W motor for great blending results

Powerful and reliable 800W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.

SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables