2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1672/90
800W, SpeedTouch with Turbo
ProMix Titanium Technology
2 times finer blending*
Up to 50% faster*
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
Powerful and reliable 800W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.
Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.
Reviews
Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables