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Avance Collection Hand blender
Discontinued
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HR1672/90
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Eco passport Philips Avance Collection Hand blender
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Hand blender HR1672/90
All (13)
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I remove discoloration on the plastic parts on my Philips chopper?
Can I put hard food in my Philips Chopper?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
Avance CollectionPotato masher
My Philips Chopper stops due to a blocked blade unit
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should
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