Avance Collection

2 year warranty
HR2490/00
Shells and Paccheri
Shells shaping discs
Paccheri shaping discs
2 shaping discs
There are 2 shaping discs in the pack: shells and paccheri. To create your favorite pasta shape, simply attach one of the shaping discs to your pasta maker. Your pasta maker does all hard work for you. Enjoy fresh and delicious pasta easily at home!
The shaping discs is featured with unique design extrustion hole ensuing smooth and consistent output.
Provide a unique design cutter to ensure the pasta in the best shape.
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