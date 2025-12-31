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  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
  • More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

Avance CollectionPasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

HR2490/00

More variety for your fresh homemade pasta
Want to enjoy various types of fresh pasta at home easily? These discs are specially designed for using with Philips Avance pasta maker. They make it simpler than ever to create your own favorite fresh pasta from scratch at home.
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Compatible products
Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Pasta maker

HR2375/06R0

Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Pasta maker

HR2378/06R0

Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Pasta maker

HR2375/06

Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Pasta maker

HR2382/16

Premium collection

Premium collection
Pasta and noodle maker

HR2357/08

Accessory for Avance Pasta maker

More variety for your fresh homemade pasta

  • Shells and Paccheri

  • Shells shaping discs

  • Paccheri shaping discs

  • 2 shaping discs

Provide 2 different shapes discs:Shells and Paccheri

There are 2 shaping discs in the pack: shells and paccheri. To create your favorite pasta shape, simply attach one of the shaping discs to your pasta maker. Your pasta maker does all hard work for you. Enjoy fresh and delicious pasta easily at home!

Specialist discs to create perfect pasta consistently

The shaping discs is featured with unique design extrustion hole ensuing smooth and consistent output.

Unique design cutter to ensure best shapes

Provide a unique design cutter to ensure the pasta in the best shape.

Technical Specifications

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