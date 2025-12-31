Avance Collection

2 year warranty
HR2491/00
Macaroni and Rigatoni
Macaroni shaping disc
Rigatoni shaping disc
There are 2 shaping discs in the pack: Macaroni and Rigatoni. To create your favorite pasta shape, simply attach one of shaping discs to your pasta maker. Your pasta maker does all hard work for you. Enjoy fresh and decilious pasta easily at home!
The shaping discs is featured with unique design extrustion hole ensuing smooth and consistent output.
Provide a unique design cutter to ensure the pasta in the best shape.
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