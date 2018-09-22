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2 year warranty

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  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
  • Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 2100Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3212/61

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before.
See all benefits

Up to 3x more plaque removal*

Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

  • 1 mode

  • 2 brush heads

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

22/09/2018

US

US

Missing pictures in manual

After unpacking before using I read the manual. This refers to pictures, but no pictures in the manual!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/15 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/15 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush