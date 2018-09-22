2 year warranty
Discontinued
1 mode
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 3x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, so you can easily clean those hard-to-reach areas.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Toothpicker
22/09/2018
US
Missing pictures in manual
After unpacking before using I read the manual. This refers to pictures, but no pictures in the manual!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/15 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3212/15 Sonic electric toothbrush
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush