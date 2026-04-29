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Philips Sonicare DailyClean 2100 Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX3212/61
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User Manual - English
All (15)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself