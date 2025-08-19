2 year warranty
Available in
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Compact and portable design
Gently removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*
Up to 100% healthier gums than floss**
3 cleaning modes
21-day battery life***
The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is gentle, effective, and ready to take anywhere. The flosser removes up to 99.9% of plaque from between your teeth and along your gumline in just 60 seconds*.
The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 is up to 100% more effective than string floss for improving gum health in just 4 weeks**.
The flosser is compact and made to move with you. Its collapsible 200ml water tank slides over the handle when empty, making it easy to store at home or pack into a bag while traveling.
4.4
of 5
148
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
SAN23
19/08/2025
US
Part of promotion
Better than I hoped for
I had the privilege of being chosen by Stellar Panel Testing Panel to test the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000. I have wanted a water flosser for a long time and our hygienest recommended getting one but I was never sure it was as good as traditional flossing so I stuck with regular floss. After trying this flosser I now wish I had purchased one years ago! The size is perfect for my hand and it is lightweight, and easy to use and get used to using! It comes with two nozzles. A comfort nozzle and a standard nozzle. The instructions are concise and easy to understand. The first few times I used it I followed the instructions to make sure I didn't forget anything but that was all it took. It is so easy to use. The instructions recommend the lowest setting for few weeks to get used to the intensity but I did not find it too intense at all and moved to the higher setting quickly and that is what I use it on all the time now. The pacer that tells you when to move to another part of your mouth can be turned off but I found it helpful to make sure you are getting even cleaning in all areas. Some of my suggestions are, definitely buy one! You will love it! Spray it into the sink before your mouth so you can see how far and strong it squirts. When you use it it takes maybe a couple tries to get used to keeping your lips closed enough so it doesn't get water squirting out of your mouth. Personally that didn't happen to me. The first time I used it was not messy at all. I had my husband try it and the whole sink and mirror were wet. He watched me do my own and after that one time no more mess at all. Filling the water port is simple and that one fill lasts through one whole flossing session for me. After the first time I used it I could feel my teeth felt smoother and cleaner. Since then, my gums also feel cleaner. As more time goes by they are even better. The battery lasts a long time. I have not had to charge it yet in the time I have been testing it. I will never go back to traditional flossing! I like to floss now! It was never one of my favorite things to do before. So overall I have to say this is a FIVE star product. Everything about it makes it great for home use or to take on the go. I have already told so many people they have to get one. You won't be disappointed and your mouth will thank you!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Compact Flosser 1000 HX3333/24 Oral irrigator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Compact Flosser 1000 HX3333/24 Oral irrigator
atots
16/08/2025
US
Part of promotion
Great fit seems identical to the original nozzles
I have been using the Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 for about a week now. I share a small bathroom with my family of 4 so I love the small footprint. I was shocked (in a good way) when I saw how small it was out of the box! I had a larger water flosser but due to the size and having to plug it in, put in the closet for good. I have only had to charge this flosser once so far even with twice daily use which makes it so easy to incorporate into my daily dental hygiene routine. Using regular plastic floss, my teeth felts scummy despite twice daily brushing and flossing. The Flosser had made a big difference in how clean my teeth feel after only a few days. They feel cleaner as I'm cleaning around the entire gumline rather than just between my teeth. Thanks to the Stellar Product Testing Panel for providing me with these replacement nozzle heads. The replacement heads come in a two-pack, identical to the heads (sensitive and regular) that came with the original flosser. They fit the machine well and are easy to swap out. I worked up from sensitive to regular pressure within 2-3 days. I love the timer that does a pulse/pause every 15 seconds to let you know to move on to the next quadrant of your mouth. My challenges were learning how to maneuver the Flosser to the correct angle for the inside of my teeth and that it does not include a power block (only a cord that you needs a USB-A block for).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Compact Flosser 1000 HX3333/24 Oral irrigator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Compact Flosser 1000 HX3333/24 Oral irrigator
Abror
16/08/2025
US
Part of promotion
Compact and Easy to Use
I was given this oral health care item to try as part of the Stellar Product Testing Panel, and I’m glad I had the chance because it’s quickly become a part of my daily routine. Overall Thoughts. My first impression was how compact and lightweight this flosser is, which makes it really easy to handle. After using it consistently, I’ve definitely noticed my gums feel healthier and my whole mouth feels cleaner than when I was just relying on traditional floss. There’s a noticeable freshness that lasts longer throughout the day. Water Pressure and Clean. The water pressure feels strong enough to give a deep clean but not so harsh that it’s uncomfortable. Compared to regular flossing, it’s gentler on my gums and reaches places I know I was missing before. I actually look forward to using it because my teeth feel squeaky clean afterwards. Convenience. The compact size is a big win—it fits easily on my bathroom counter and is small enough to toss in a travel bag without taking up much space. It’s made sticking to my routine much easier since I don’t have to wrestle with floss or take extra time. Features. I really appreciate the thoughtful features on this flosser. The long battery life means I can go days without worrying about charging. The multiple nozzles are a nice touch too, especially if you’re sharing with family members. And the built-in timer cues help me stay consistent and make sure I’m flossing long enough each time. Final Verdict. The Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser 1000 has made flossing quicker, easier, and more effective for me. It’s compact enough for travel, powerful enough for a thorough clean, and packed with convenient features that make it a no-brainer addition to my oral care routine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Compact Flosser 1000 HX3333/24 Oral irrigator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Compact Flosser 1000 HX3333/24 Oral irrigator
In an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
after 4 weeks, vs. string floss, with Standard nozzle
based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute