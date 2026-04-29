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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare PowerUp Battery Sonicare toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX3631/06
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All (4)
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How often should I replace my Philips Sonicare Brush Head
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
PowerUpStandard sonic toothbrush heads
PowerUpToothbrush heads
PowerUpBrush head
ProResultsCompact sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsSonicare toothbrush head
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