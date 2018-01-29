2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX3631/06
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
1 mode
1 brush head
Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute
Helps remove plaque for healthy teeth and gums
Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities
2.4
of 5
14
Reviews
Col83
29/01/2018
US
Great brush
While this brush does rattle you around, it’s still an awesome product. I can’t open my mouth wide (thanks to an overzealous orthodontist tech), and yet I can reach all my teeth without issue. My teeth do occasionally get hit by the brush head, but they’re still intact. I also suffer from vertigo, and this brush has not increased the symptoms.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush
Jazzy14
10/05/2016
US
Love!
Absolutely love this toothbrush. Dentist cleaning appointments are a breeze. My mouth is so happy!! Last Christmas purchased total of 8 and gave to family members. They all love.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush
BigHeroSith
16/03/2015
US
I've had tons of Electric Toothbrushes But This One Hits A Home Run!
You want a clean feel like you just left the dentist well you found it!bloom no further!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush
Use Sonicare PowerUp for 90 days and if you are not 100% satisfied for any reason, we'll give you a full refund.