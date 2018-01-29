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  • Better check-ups, guaranteed*
  • Better check-ups, guaranteed*
  • Better check-ups, guaranteed*
  • Better check-ups, guaranteed*
  • Better check-ups, guaranteed*
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  • Better check-ups, guaranteed*
  • Better check-ups, guaranteed*
  • Better check-ups, guaranteed*
  • Better check-ups, guaranteed*

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare PowerUpBattery Sonicare toothbrush

HX3631/06

2.4
| (14) Reviews
Better check-ups, guaranteed*
As easy to use as your manual toothbrush, while delivering superior results and a better experience. With more brush strokes in a day than your manual in a month, PowerUp helps reduce cavities and helps whiten teeth.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

#1 recommended brand by dental professionals

Better check-ups, guaranteed*

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Familiar brushing motion

Familiar brushing motion

Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute

Helps remove plaque

Helps remove plaque

Helps remove plaque for healthy teeth and gums

Helps reduce cavities

Helps reduce cavities

Brushing twice a day every day helps reduce cavities

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

14

Reviews

3

29/01/2018

US

US

Great brush

While this brush does rattle you around, it’s still an awesome product. I can’t open my mouth wide (thanks to an overzealous orthodontist tech), and yet I can reach all my teeth without issue. My teeth do occasionally get hit by the brush head, but they’re still intact. I also suffer from vertigo, and this brush has not increased the symptoms.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

10/05/2016

US

US

Love!

Absolutely love this toothbrush. Dentist cleaning appointments are a breeze. My mouth is so happy!! Last Christmas purchased total of 8 and gave to family members. They all love.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

16/03/2015

US

US

I've had tons of Electric Toothbrushes But This One Hits A Home Run!

You want a clean feel like you just left the dentist well you found it!bloom no further!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Use Sonicare PowerUp for 90 days and if you are not 100% satisfied for any reason, we'll give you a full refund.