2 year warranty
HX3641/02
HX364W3
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Sonicare technology
QuadPacer and SmarTimer
Slim ergonomic design
14-day battery life
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.
Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.
4.4
of 5
862
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
GoldenGirl70
06/08/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
I've had GREAT results with this toothbrush!
I've been using this brand of electric toothbrush for over 10 years now. I originally used the one with the "sensitive" setting. However, that one (I purchased in 2020) ended up getting bent (I don't know why), so I had to purchase a new one. I couldn't afford to continue buying the one with the sensitive setting, so I bought this model. It is good & so far is working great for me.
Pros
Great dentist results
Cons
No sensitive option on this model
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-20
Sonicman1234
03/08/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
We love our Sonic electric toothbrush!
The Sonic toothbrush is far superior to any other electric or manual toothbrush on the market today. I have been an advocate of Phillips Sonic for over 15 years, both my wife both have the same models and we use them twice a day.
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-12
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-05-12
JimR1941
17/07/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
I like the 30 second tones
Performs as advertised. This is my third of this brand. When one wears out I buy a new one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-06-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-06-01
vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
Individual results may vary
Data on file
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode