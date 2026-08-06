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  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.

1100 SeriesSonic electric toothbrush

HX3641/02

HX364W3

4.4
| (862) Reviews | 88% recommend this product
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.
Sonicare technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3x better* than a manual toothbrush.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Up to 3x better plaque removal*

Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonicare.

  • Sonicare technology

  • QuadPacer and SmarTimer

  • Slim ergonomic design

  • 14-day battery life

Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque, and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

Up to 3x better plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush*

The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

Safe and gentle to use

Safe and gentle to use

Sonicare toothbrush provides you with a thorough clean without being harsh on your teeth and gums. Gentle yet powerful sonic vibrations provide an exceptional clean while being gentle on your teeth and gums.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

862

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

06/08/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

I've had GREAT results with this toothbrush!

I've been using this brand of electric toothbrush for over 10 years now. I originally used the one with the "sensitive" setting. However, that one (I purchased in 2020) ended up getting bent (I don't know why), so I had to purchase a new one. I couldn't afford to continue buying the one with the sensitive setting, so I bought this model. It is good & so far is working great for me.

Pros

Great dentist results

Cons

No sensitive option on this model

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-20

03/08/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

We love our Sonic electric toothbrush!

The Sonic toothbrush is far superior to any other electric or manual toothbrush on the market today. I have been an advocate of Phillips Sonic for over 15 years, both my wife both have the same models and we use them twice a day.

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-12

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-05-12

17/07/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

I like the 30 second tones

Performs as advertised. This is my third of this brand. When one wears out I buy a new one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-06-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1100 Series HX3641/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2026-06-01

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Disclaimers

  1. vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums

  2. Individual results may vary

  3. Data on file

  4. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode