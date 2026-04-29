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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
1100 Series Sonic electric toothbrush
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HX3641/02
HX364W3
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User Manual
EU Declaration of Conformity
All (4)
Why is there no power adapter included with the product?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
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