2 year warranty
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
This product
Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral irrigator
$ 79.96
F2 Comfort nozzle
Oral irrigator nozzle
$ 14.96
F3 Quad Stream nozzle
Oral irrigator nozzle
$ 14.96
$ 79.96
$ 79.96
Quad Stream technology
Gently removes up to 99% of plaque from below the gumline*
Up to 150% more effective than floss in improving gum health**
2 modes & 3 pressure settings
40-day battery life****
The Quad Stream technology with its unique X-shaped tip gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease*.
Clinically proven superior gum health with Quad Stream technology. The Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 is up to 150% more effective than floss in improving gum health in just 2 weeks**.
The easy-fill, removable 250ml water tank holds sufficient water for a full 60-second session, and even up to 90 seconds in Deep Clean mode. No stopping to refill part-way through! Before your next use, twist to detach the tank and fill it from the top, or simply use the fill port on the side. Leave the port open after use to aid drying.
4.1
of 5
130
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
WhoCaresWhoIAmAgain
18/10/2025
US
Does the job, performs as expected
For a portable cordless Flosser, this model is pretty impressive. I find it offers a gentle yet sufficient force on the low setting, while medium and high settings are more than plentiful force. The quad nozzle is my favorite, the regular nozzle seems more targeted for a more forceful flush. I have a small mouth, this fits inside easily and I find it easy to use. The water container is small and often needs two fills for a complete job. Only concern is the plug, it seals fine for now. Hope the seal doesn’t weaken over time. For the price and ease of convenience, small footprint and mobility, I like it. It does the job! Spouse has one too 👍👍
Pros
Portable
Cons
Water refill needed each floss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/21 Oral irrigator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/21 Oral irrigator
Pgib
27/03/2024
US
My mouth has never felt so clean!
Easy instructional booklet for care and use. Easy to use. Easy cleaning instructions. Love the sensor that tells me when to move it around my mouth. Love the quad head.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/23 Oral Irrigator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/23 Oral Irrigator
Caliber Ken
02/12/2023
US
Outstanding features…
The features are great. The 3000 Series is great so far…I’ll complete a follow up review in a few months..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/24 Oral irrigator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/24 Oral irrigator
In a lab study, with Quad Stream nozzle up to 6mm periodontal pockets
after two weeks, vs. string floss, with Quad Stream nozzle
in Clean mode
based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute
in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary
vs Classic Jet Tip, in a lab study, actual results may vary
in Deep Clean mode