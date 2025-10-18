ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline
  • Complete care, even below the gumline

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000Oral irrigator

HX3826/21

4.1
| (130) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Available in

Mint
Mint
White
White
Complete care, even below the gumline
Enjoy complete care with the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000. Quad Stream technology improves gum health in 2 weeks. It cleans deep between teeth and below the gumline, removing up to 99% of plaque while staying gentle on gums*
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Add accessories

See all

This product

Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral irrigator

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral irrigator

$ 79.96

  • F2 Comfort nozzle

    F2 Comfort nozzle
    Oral irrigator nozzle

    $ 14.96

  • F3 Quad Stream nozzle

    F3 Quad Stream nozzle
    Oral irrigator nozzle

    $ 14.96

$ 79.96

$ 79.96

Removes up to 99% of plaque below the gumline*

Complete care, even below the gumline

  • Quad Stream technology

  • Gently removes up to 99% of plaque from below the gumline*

  • Up to 150% more effective than floss in improving gum health**

  • 2 modes & 3 pressure settings

  • 40-day battery life****

Quad Stream technology: Gentle yet effective plaque removal

Quad Stream technology: Gentle yet effective plaque removal

The Quad Stream technology with its unique X-shaped tip gently covers more area with less effort. The gentle yet effective streams are precisely angled to reach places that brushing alone cannot, right into those pockets 6mm below the gumline where plaque can linger, and remove up to 99% of plaque with gentle ease*.

Up to 150% more effective vs floss in improving gum health**

Up to 150% more effective vs floss in improving gum health**

Clinically proven superior gum health with Quad Stream technology. The Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 is up to 150% more effective than floss in improving gum health in just 2 weeks**.

Easy-fill 250ml water tank for a complete clean in 60 sec***

Easy-fill 250ml water tank for a complete clean in 60 sec***

The easy-fill, removable 250ml water tank holds sufficient water for a full 60-second session, and even up to 90 seconds in Deep Clean mode. No stopping to refill part-way through! Before your next use, twist to detach the tank and fill it from the top, or simply use the fill port on the side. Leave the port open after use to aid drying.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

130

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

18/10/2025

US

US

Does the job, performs as expected

For a portable cordless Flosser, this model is pretty impressive. I find it offers a gentle yet sufficient force on the low setting, while medium and high settings are more than plentiful force. The quad nozzle is my favorite, the regular nozzle seems more targeted for a more forceful flush. I have a small mouth, this fits inside easily and I find it easy to use. The water container is small and often needs two fills for a complete job. Only concern is the plug, it seals fine for now. Hope the seal doesn’t weaken over time. For the price and ease of convenience, small footprint and mobility, I like it. It does the job! Spouse has one too 👍👍

Pros

Portable

Cons

Water refill needed each floss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/21 Oral irrigator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/21 Oral irrigator

27/03/2024

US

US

My mouth has never felt so clean!

Easy instructional booklet for care and use. Easy to use. Easy cleaning instructions. Love the sensor that tells me when to move it around my mouth. Love the quad head.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/23 Oral Irrigator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/23 Oral Irrigator

02/12/2023

US

US

Outstanding features…

The features are great. The 3000 Series is great so far…I’ll complete a follow up review in a few months..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/24 Oral irrigator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/24 Oral irrigator

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. In a lab study, with Quad Stream nozzle up to 6mm periodontal pockets

  2. after two weeks, vs. string floss, with Quad Stream nozzle

  3. in Clean mode

  4. based on 1 flossing session per day lasting 1 minute

  5. in an in-vitro study, actual results may vary

  6. vs Classic Jet Tip, in a lab study, actual results may vary

  7. in Deep Clean mode