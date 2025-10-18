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  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
  • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000Oral Irrigator

HX3826/23

4.1
| (130) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, so it's easy to get flossing right.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

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This product

Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

Cordless Power Flosser 3000
Oral Irrigator

$ 79.96

  • F3 Quad Stream nozzle

    F3 Quad Stream nozzle
    Oral irrigator nozzle

    $ 14.96

$ 79.96

$ 79.96

Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas

Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

  • Quad Stream technology

  • Pulse waves guide as you go

Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.

Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode — so you get it right every time.

2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning. Deep Clean pulses for more thorough cleaning. Adjustable intensity level adapts for comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

130

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

18/10/2025

US

US

Does the job, performs as expected

For a portable cordless Flosser, this model is pretty impressive. I find it offers a gentle yet sufficient force on the low setting, while medium and high settings are more than plentiful force. The quad nozzle is my favorite, the regular nozzle seems more targeted for a more forceful flush. I have a small mouth, this fits inside easily and I find it easy to use. The water container is small and often needs two fills for a complete job. Only concern is the plug, it seals fine for now. Hope the seal doesn’t weaken over time. For the price and ease of convenience, small footprint and mobility, I like it. It does the job! Spouse has one too 👍👍

Pros

Portable

Cons

Water refill needed each floss

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/21 Oral irrigator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/21 Oral irrigator

27/03/2024

US

US

My mouth has never felt so clean!

Easy instructional booklet for care and use. Easy to use. Easy cleaning instructions. Love the sensor that tells me when to move it around my mouth. Love the quad head.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/23 Oral Irrigator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/23 Oral Irrigator

02/12/2023

US

US

Outstanding features…

The features are great. The 3000 Series is great so far…I’ll complete a follow up review in a few months..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/24 Oral irrigator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Cordless Power Flosser 3000 HX3826/24 Oral irrigator

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Disclaimers

  1. In an in-vitro study. Actual results may vary.