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  • Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
  • Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6063

4.3
| (101) Reviews | 83% recommend this product
Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
Philips Sonicare HX6063/60 electric toothbrush heads for best cleaning and whitening performance
See all benefits
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Toothbrush head for whiter teeth

Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

  • 3-pack

Snap-on brush head

Snap-on brush head

Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

Diamond Shaped bristles sweep plaque away

Diamond Shaped bristles create more scraping surfaces to sweep plaque away.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

101

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

17/08/2020

US

US

Saving My Teeth!

I love this toothbrush! I never thought my teeth could be so clean. I look forward to brushing my teeth. Cleans like you wouldn't believe. I actually look forward to brushing my teeth, lol. It's gentle, powerful, effective, yet easy on your teeth so you don't wreck your teeth. I have severe health issues, diabetes and systemic lupus which can make oral health a real challenge. Since listening to my dentist and getting this toothbrush, I am so much happier that I have cleaner teeth. Call me crazy but I think cleaner teeth give you a little more confidence which effects your life all the way around. I can't say enough. A little more than others but you totally get what you pay for!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6062/66 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6062/66 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

16/01/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

This product has great features

Great product, it thoroughly cleans the teeth. A lot better than a manual tooth brush. I would recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

27/12/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Love the product

Love the toothbrush.. did have a problem with the Diamond head attachment though. It vibrated right off of hand held device. I did contact Phillips and they were accommodating,however, they said that they don’t warrant the heads. I would think that they are part of the product and that after two weeks of using it this should not happen. I hope that all of the brush heads don’t do this because I will surely return it if they do.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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