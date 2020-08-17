2 year warranty
HX6423/34
HX686P
HX6829/30
HX686P
HX6829/77
HX685J
HX6462/71
HX6461/04
HX6462/07
HX6462/08
HX6402/85
HX685T
HX6422/86
HX685T
HX6423/85
3-pack
Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning
Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.
Diamond Shaped bristles create more scraping surfaces to sweep plaque away.
4.3
of 5
101
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
PsychicLadyJenn
17/08/2020
US
Saving My Teeth!
I love this toothbrush! I never thought my teeth could be so clean. I look forward to brushing my teeth. Cleans like you wouldn't believe. I actually look forward to brushing my teeth, lol. It's gentle, powerful, effective, yet easy on your teeth so you don't wreck your teeth. I have severe health issues, diabetes and systemic lupus which can make oral health a real challenge. Since listening to my dentist and getting this toothbrush, I am so much happier that I have cleaner teeth. Call me crazy but I think cleaner teeth give you a little more confidence which effects your life all the way around. I can't say enough. A little more than others but you totally get what you pay for!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6062/66 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6062/66 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Jo2016
16/01/2018
US
Verified buyer
This product has great features
Great product, it thoroughly cleans the teeth. A lot better than a manual tooth brush. I would recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Susan222
27/12/2017
US
Verified buyer
Love the product
Love the toothbrush.. did have a problem with the Diamond head attachment though. It vibrated right off of hand held device. I did contact Phillips and they were accommodating,however, they said that they don’t warrant the heads. I would think that they are part of the product and that after two weeks of using it this should not happen. I hope that all of the brush heads don’t do this because I will surely return it if they do.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6066/70 Standard sonic toothbrush heads