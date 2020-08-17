Starting off this review, I would just like to say that this was the very first electric toothbrush I have purchased. I bought this toothbrush because I was unhappy with my oral health and felt like I needed more than just a regular boring toothbrush. After talking to my dentist, they recommend I try out this exact model toothbrush. I did NOT regret that choice one bit. I really do LOVE my Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush. The fact that it has five different brushing modes I can choose depending on how I am feeling is just the start of how cool this thing is. My toothbrush came with a fancy toothbrush cup that hooks up to the induction charger I was also provided--no messy cables or anything! Along with that I also received three brush heads with caps and a matching color carrying case. One thing I really like about this toothbrush is that it makes my teeth feel really clean, something I would never feel from brushing with a regular manual toothbrush. After using this toothbrush for two weeks I noticed that my teeth began to look whiter and brighter. This product gave me newfound confidence in my smile. I could not have asked for a better toothbrush. Thank you, Sonicare. **If anyone is interested in the color I purchased, it was the Rose Gold model.