2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX6063/96
HX6423/34
HX686P
HX6829/30
HX686P
HX6829/77
HX685J
HX6462/71
HX6461/04
HX6462/07
HX6462/08
HX962V
HX9690/06
HX9690/07
HX6402/85
3-pack
Standard size
Click-on
BrushSync mode pairing
Densely packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while the specially curved power tip makes brushing hard-to-reach places easier than ever.
After three months of use, brush heads exhibit fatigue and become less effective. BrushSync™ reminds patients before their brushes lose efficiency. Each smart Philips Sonicare power toothbrush tracks how often patients brush and how much pressure they apply, then notifies them when it’s time for a replacement brush head. For patients who don’t use a smart toothbrush, blue reminder bristles fade to white, indicating it’s time for a new brush head.
All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are proven safe and gentle on teeth and gums. Our products are strictly tested to ensure patients get exceptional performance and durability each time they brush.
4.2
of 5
81
Reviews
Djsnonny09
29/07/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Perfect fit!
I love my Phillips electric toothbrush, and these brush heads fit my toothbrush make keeping my teeth "Dentist visit clean" very easy.
Pros
Fits my Phillips electronic toothbrush perfectly
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-06-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-06-07
Capacolla
07/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Product is a nice size
Brush fit the machine well. Does a nice job on my teeth.
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-04
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-04
MrBill!
05/05/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
The product works great!
I love brushing with my new Diamond Clean brush head! It cleans my teeth very well!
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-01
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles