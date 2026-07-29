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All series

  • Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth
  • Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth
  • Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth
  • Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth
  • Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth
  • Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal WhiteStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6063/96

4.2
| (81) Reviews
Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth
Philips Sonicare W2 DiamondClean brush heads remove up to 100% more stains vs. a manual toothbrush for whiter teeth in just one week. Clinically proven to remove up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual after four weeks of use.
See all benefits
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Advanced clean for stain removal and whiter teeth

Superior cleaning* for whiter teeth

  • 3-pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • BrushSync mode pairing

Removes up to 7x more plaque*

Removes up to 7x more plaque*

Densely packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while the specially curved power tip makes brushing hard-to-reach places easier than ever.

Ensure effective gum care, plaque removal and whitening

Ensure effective gum care, plaque removal and whitening

After three months of use, brush heads exhibit fatigue and become less effective. BrushSync™ reminds patients before their brushes lose efficiency. Each smart Philips Sonicare power toothbrush tracks how often patients brush and how much pressure they apply, then notifies them when it’s time for a replacement brush head. For patients who don’t use a smart toothbrush, blue reminder bristles fade to white, indicating it’s time for a new brush head.

Rigorously tested to meet patients' oral health needs

Rigorously tested to meet patients' oral health needs

All genuine Philips Sonicare brush heads are proven safe and gentle on teeth and gums. Our products are strictly tested to ensure patients get exceptional performance and durability each time they brush.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

81

Reviews

29/07/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Perfect fit!

I love my Phillips electric toothbrush, and these brush heads fit my toothbrush make keeping my teeth "Dentist visit clean" very easy.

Pros

Fits my Phillips electronic toothbrush perfectly

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-06-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-06-07

07/06/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Product is a nice size

Brush fit the machine well. Does a nice job on my teeth.

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-04

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-04

05/05/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

The product works great!

I love brushing with my new Diamond Clean brush head! It cleans my teeth very well!

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-01

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-01

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles