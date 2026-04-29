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2 year warranty
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Toothbrush heads
All series
Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Discontinued
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HX6063/96
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Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
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