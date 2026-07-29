ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Whitens teeth in just 1 week*
  • Whitens teeth in just 1 week*
  • Whitens teeth in just 1 week*
  • Whitens teeth in just 1 week*
  • Whitens teeth in just 1 week*
  • Whitens teeth in just 1 week*

Philips Sonicare W DiamondCleanStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6066/71

4.2
| (81) Reviews
Whitens teeth in just 1 week*
The W DiamondClean brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, whiter smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments.
See all benefits
Compatible products
ProtectiveClean 5300

ProtectiveClean 5300
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6423/34

ProtectiveClean 4500

ProtectiveClean 4500
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX686P

HX6829/30

Optimal Clean

Optimal Clean
Rechargeable electric toothbrush

HX686P

HX6829/77

ProtectiveClean 6100

ProtectiveClean 6100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX685J

HX6462/71

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6461/04

ProtectiveClean 6500

ProtectiveClean 6500
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6462/07

ProtectiveClean 6500

ProtectiveClean 6500
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6462/08

ExpertClean 7500

ExpertClean 7500
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX962V

HX9690/06

ExpertClean 7500

ExpertClean 7500
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX9690/07

ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6402/85

Advanced cleaning for stain removal & whiter teeth

Whitens teeth in just 1 week*

  • 6-pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • BrushSync mode pairing

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%**, in just 7 days.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

81

Reviews

29/07/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Perfect fit!

I love my Phillips electric toothbrush, and these brush heads fit my toothbrush make keeping my teeth "Dentist visit clean" very easy.

Pros

Fits my Phillips electronic toothbrush perfectly

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-06-07

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-06-07

07/06/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

Product is a nice size

Brush fit the machine well. Does a nice job on my teeth.

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-04

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-04

05/05/2026

US

US

Verified buyer

The product works great!

I love brushing with my new Diamond Clean brush head! It cleans my teeth very well!

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-01

This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads

Date of Use 2026-05-01

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Individual results may vary

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  3. BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles