2 year warranty
HX6066/71
HX6423/34
HX686P
HX6829/30
HX686P
HX6829/77
HX685J
HX6462/71
HX6461/04
HX6462/07
HX6462/08
HX962V
HX9690/06
HX9690/07
HX6402/85
6-pack
Standard size
Click-on
BrushSync mode pairing
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.
The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%**, in just 7 days.
4.2
of 5
81
Reviews
Djsnonny09
29/07/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Perfect fit!
I love my Phillips electric toothbrush, and these brush heads fit my toothbrush make keeping my teeth "Dentist visit clean" very easy.
Pros
Fits my Phillips electronic toothbrush perfectly
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-06-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6063/95 3-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-06-07
Capacolla
07/06/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Product is a nice size
Brush fit the machine well. Does a nice job on my teeth.
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-04
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-04
MrBill!
05/05/2026
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
The product works great!
I love brushing with my new Diamond Clean brush head! It cleans my teeth very well!
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-01
This review was made for W DiamondClean HX6062/77 2-pack brush heads
Date of Use 2026-05-01
Individual results may vary
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles