Going from manual toothbrushes to the Sonicare Flexcare unit, in conjunction with the "DiamondClean Compact" toothbrush head" significantly changed my oral health. According to my dental visits and how my teeth and gums felt after using these, I wish I hadn't waited until 40 to try Philips Sonicare. Since making the switch from manual to electric brushing, my dentist also commented on the lack of tartar. Since the switch, I have not experience any new cavities or additional gum recession. I also made my husband (who has periodontal disease) a believer in the Sonicare system. While we have each tried other brush heads, he and I keep going back to the compact brush head. With that said, I am extremely disappointed that Phillips has discontinued the, "Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads HX6072/66". I am a petite woman with a small child-like mouth, and all the other heads are too large, and encourage over-brushing which leads to recession and irritation for me. We have one pack left of the compact, not sure what we'll do after, perhaps try the third party hacks. Please bring back the adult compact toothbrush heads, please!