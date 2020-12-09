2 year warranty
HX9353/80
HX9354/74
HX6711/64
HX6710
HX6711/65
HX939B
HX9351/57
HX6712/66
HX9100
HX9391/90
HX8921/99
HX9000/01
HX6772/73
4-pack
Compact size
Click-on
Superior cleaning,whiter teeth
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.
The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.
Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.
4.6
of 5
26
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
09/12/2020
US
Great even brush head, especially for small mouths
Going from manual toothbrushes to the Sonicare Flexcare unit, in conjunction with the "DiamondClean Compact" toothbrush head" significantly changed my oral health. According to my dental visits and how my teeth and gums felt after using these, I wish I hadn't waited until 40 to try Philips Sonicare. Since making the switch from manual to electric brushing, my dentist also commented on the lack of tartar. Since the switch, I have not experience any new cavities or additional gum recession. I also made my husband (who has periodontal disease) a believer in the Sonicare system. While we have each tried other brush heads, he and I keep going back to the compact brush head. With that said, I am extremely disappointed that Phillips has discontinued the, "Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads HX6072/66". I am a petite woman with a small child-like mouth, and all the other heads are too large, and encourage over-brushing which leads to recession and irritation for me. We have one pack left of the compact, not sure what we'll do after, perhaps try the third party hacks. Please bring back the adult compact toothbrush heads, please!
Pros
Great for tiny mouths. Not too soft or firm.
Cons
Discontinued!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Ploutosxi825
04/03/2018
US
Keeps My Teeth White
Like the small head the best. Easier to maneuver in my mouth. Fair price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/66 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Bronson
24/06/2017
US
This is the best toothbrush
The only problem is that compact replacement brush heads only come in white. I recommend only to purchase white diamond clean if you need compact brush head.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/05 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX6072/05 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush