I bought my first Sonicare toothbrush back in 2008 after it was recommended to me by my Dentist. I did little to no research and just took her word for it. Best advice I've received in a long time on a product. The brush did everything that it said it would, but better. The description said it had a battery life of 2-weeks, definitely lasted a lot longer than 2-weeks, I lost track after the first month. The brush finally died on me today, 09-05-19, thats 11-years of use out of it. For five of those years, my girlfriend purchased a set of brush heads for herself, and also used the base of the brush herself for five of those eleven years. So more like 16-years this amazing Sonicare toothbrush lasted. I don't want to jinx myself and talk about the amazing cleanliness of my teeth, and the great checkups at the dentist, so knock on wood, but i have had nothing but great check ups. I recommend following the brushing instructions, and spending the 30-seconds in each 4-quadrants of your teeth, starting at one side on the top or bottom, and moving to the other, then the opposite to complete the cleanest teeth money can buy. If your wondering if you should make the switch from a regular manual brush to an electric, drive yourself to the store and make the switch now. Make sure when you do, you make the switch to a Philips Sonicare. They have so many different models, offering so many more options then when I purchased my first brush, so do you research and purchase one that fits your needs. I just purchased my second philips sonicare toothbrush today. I bought the 5100 in black. Can't wait to give it a try in the morning after a long solid first time charge. Now I'll have three different cleaning modes, along with a ton of other great features. Hope this helps anyone looking for a solid review. Nothing else on the market comes close!