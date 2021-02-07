ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal
  • Better plaque removal

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare EasyCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX6512/02

4.6
| (683) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Better plaque removal
The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

Better plaque removal

  • 1 mode

  • 2 brush heads

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

683

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

07/02/2021

US

US

DENTIST RECOMMENDED THIS TOOTHBRUSH AND FLOSSER.

It has been a very good toothbrush for myself and my husband. We have had better dental appointments due to daily use. Love the timer.

Pros

EASE OF USE. CHANGING THE HEAD IS EASY.

Cons

NO CONS

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

23/01/2021

US

US

This product is easy to use.

I have used the Philips Sonicare since in became available years ago. My old one was slowing down, so I bought a new one. This toothbrush has help me keep my teeth bright and my mouth fresh. Easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

15/01/2021

US

US

The product has great features

Does a great job on my tooth Travels well Brush dries quickly

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyClean HX6511/51 Sonic electric toothbrush

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

  2. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush