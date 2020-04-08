2 year warranty
Discontinued
3 modes
2 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
4.4
of 5
64
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Steve B
08/04/2020
US
Verified buyer
Love my Sonicare
I feel the toothbrush totally invigorates my gums and scrubs my enamel to give me a clean and fresh mouth!
Pros
Reasonably priced
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6902/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6902/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Jay666
27/04/2018
US
Verified buyer
Great product for oral health
The Philips Sonicare is a great product. Easy to use, variable settings. Travel case is convenient. Definitely recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6971/33 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6971/33 Sonic electric toothbrush
Immango
24/04/2018
US
Verified buyer
Not gonna lie
Not gonna lie. I ain’t even trying to buy any other toothbrush after using this product. LOL Real Talk.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6971/33 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6971/33 Sonic electric toothbrush