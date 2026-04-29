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2 year warranty
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Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX6902/02
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User Manual
All (15)
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What is the Easy-start feature on my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
ProResultsCompact sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
ProResults gum healthStandard sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsSonicare toothbrush head
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself