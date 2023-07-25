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  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

Discontinued

UV SanitizerUV sanitizer

HX6907/01

HX6160D

4.8
| (65) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
Get more peace of mind, by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially-engineered UV sanitizing technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*, without any chemicals.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Compatible products
ProtectiveClean 5300

ProtectiveClean 5300
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6423/34

ProtectiveClean 4500

ProtectiveClean 4500
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX686P

HX6829/30

Optimal Clean

Optimal Clean
Rechargeable electric toothbrush

HX686P

HX6829/77

ProtectiveClean 6100

ProtectiveClean 6100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX685J

HX6462/71

ProfessionalClean

ProfessionalClean
Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

HX751

HX7513/70

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6461/04

DailyClean

DailyClean
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3412/04

EssentialClean

EssentialClean
2 Series plaque control

HX6231/65

EssentialClean

EssentialClean
2 Series plaque control

HX6231/66

EssentialClean

EssentialClean
2 Series plaque control

HX6231/72

Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*

Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

  • UV sanitizing technology

  • Sanitizes 2 brush heads**

  • Cleans without chemicals

  • Charges 1 toothbrush***

Brush heads are surrounded by sanitizing light

Brush heads are surrounded by sanitizing light

Surround your brush heads with sanitizing light: the UV Sanitizer's reflector distributes sanitizing light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.

Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitizer.

Turns itself off after a 10-minute cleaning

Turns itself off after a 10-minute cleaning

Simple and safe: the UV Sanitizer conveniently turns itself off after its 10-minute cleaning cycle is complete.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

65

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

25/07/2023

US

US

Long lasting and great concept

I've had this sanitizer/charger combo for probably almost 10 years now and I still love it! I've replaced the actual toothbrush handle a couple times, but still prefer to use this to charge and store my heads. I love that it protects them from other gross things that happen in the bathroom and sanitizes them between uses. It also gives designated locations for two heads, so you're not guessing whose is whose now that they don't come with the color bands. Would highly recommend to anyone!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

17/01/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

This is so great to have!

Really great thing to have in the bathroom. I feel better knowing I can put my brush head in a sanitizer to keep it clean.

Pros

Keeps my toothbrush head sanitized

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

12/01/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

Added feature

I love that I can charge my toothbrush and also get a thorough cleaning with my brush heads.

Pros

Knowing my brush heads are really clean.

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 UV sanitizer

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Disclaimers

  1. H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1.  For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and  Premium Plaque Control (C3)).

  2. compatible with all click-on adult brush heads