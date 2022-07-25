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Philips Sonicare FlexCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6921/02

4.2
| (297) Reviews | 82% recommend this product
Complete Gum Care
Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for complete gum care. Now you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

Complete Gum Care

  • 5 modes

  • 1 brush head

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

297

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

25/07/2022

US

US

Verified buyer

Replacement brush

Works perfectly! A lot more hygienic than the older, screw-on type which I did not care for.

Pros

Easy on/off

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

15/01/2021

US

US

Wonderful

This is awesome when my husband went in for one of his cleaning, after using this new toothbrush, they said that his gums looked so much better.

Pros

it works great

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

12/08/2020

US

US

Verified buyer

Excellent quality and results

This is my 4th Sonicare electric toothbrush purchase over several years for myself and as gifts. Well made, EXCEPTIONAL customer service.

Pros

Excellent results; great customer service

Cons

Brush heads are expensive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode