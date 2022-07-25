2 year warranty
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
5 modes
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
4.2
of 5
297
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
CowaCook
25/07/2022
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Replacement brush
Works perfectly! A lot more hygienic than the older, screw-on type which I did not care for.
Pros
Easy on/off
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
TAG8789
15/01/2021
US
Wonderful
This is awesome when my husband went in for one of his cleaning, after using this new toothbrush, they said that his gums looked so much better.
Pros
it works great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Lima16
12/08/2020
US
Verified buyer
Excellent quality and results
This is my 4th Sonicare electric toothbrush purchase over several years for myself and as gifts. Well made, EXCEPTIONAL customer service.
Pros
Excellent results; great customer service
Cons
Brush heads are expensive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6921/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode