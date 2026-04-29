ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

Support

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6921/02

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

Eco Passport

  • PDF file, 210.5 kB
  • 24 October 2020

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 22 October 2020

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Start a product exchange

Apply for a warranty replacement product from Philips

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you