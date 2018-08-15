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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6972/10

4.6
| (1849) Reviews | 93% recommend this product
Complete gum care
Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

Complete gum care

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • UV brush head sanitizer

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

Improves gum health in only two weeks

Improves gum health in only two weeks

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

1849

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

15/08/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

We Only Get One Set of Teeth...

High quality product which is highly effective in cleaning and brightening your teeth. I've been a user of Sonicare products for years and trust their brand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

12/07/2018

US

US

Our third purchase

We bought 2 each of Sonicare Flexcare Whitening Edition with Charging Travel Case, White, from Costco Wholesale. One for Joe and one for Pat ! this is our third purchase of Phillips electric tooth brushes & we think these new model's are great. Tried to register both but could not do so, but we are still very satisfied with the performance!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

20/02/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

This toothbrush is a must have.

It’s easy to use. It gives you options based on your teeths’ needs. I’ve using Sonicare for the last 4 years. This was an upgrade from a previous model. I can only used it now even when in a rush. Now I’m training my children to use them too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode