2 year warranty
Discontinued
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
5 modes
2 brush heads
UV brush head sanitizer
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
4.6
of 5
1849
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Mentors3
15/08/2018
US
Verified buyer
We Only Get One Set of Teeth...
High quality product which is highly effective in cleaning and brightening your teeth. I've been a user of Sonicare products for years and trust their brand.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Okie737
12/07/2018
US
Our third purchase
We bought 2 each of Sonicare Flexcare Whitening Edition with Charging Travel Case, White, from Costco Wholesale. One for Joe and one for Pat ! this is our third purchase of Phillips electric tooth brushes & we think these new model's are great. Tried to register both but could not do so, but we are still very satisfied with the performance!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Bella46
20/02/2018
US
Verified buyer
This toothbrush is a must have.
It’s easy to use. It gives you options based on your teeths’ needs. I’ve using Sonicare for the last 4 years. This was an upgrade from a previous model. I can only used it now even when in a rush. Now I’m training my children to use them too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare+ HX6972/10 Sonic electric toothbrush
E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode