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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX6972/10
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User Manual
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Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
ProResultsCompact sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads
ProResults gum healthStandard sonic toothbrush heads
ProResultsSonicare toothbrush head
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
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