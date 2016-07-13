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  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
  • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

Discontinued

AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8254/70

4.1
| (59) Reviews | 84% recommend this product
Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.
For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.
See all benefits

Removes plaque where brushing can’t

Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

  • w/ 2 Nozzles

Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.<br>

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

59

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

13/07/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

Much easier than flossing.

I use every day, which I did not do with flossing. Mouth feels very clean and pockets have gotten smaller. Sometimes I add mouthwash to the water resourvoir which leaves fresh feeling. No broken floss stuck between teeth. My dental hygienist recommended it.

This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable

This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable

12/02/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

This product is easy to use

I have been slow to start using the AirFloss Interdental. Finally I am using it daily and find it is easy to use so I will become a habitual user. I find using mouthwash I know when the product runs out.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable

10/01/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

The AirFloss is a great product.

The AirFloss is a great product, it's easy to use, takes very little time and leaves your mouth and gums feeling refreshed. I recommend the AirFloss for everyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable

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Disclaimers

  1. than manual toothbrushing alone