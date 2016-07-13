2 year warranty
Discontinued
w/ 2 Nozzles
AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.<br>
Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.
With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.
4.1
of 5
59
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
Kutie58
13/07/2016
US
Verified buyer
Much easier than flossing.
I use every day, which I did not do with flossing. Mouth feels very clean and pockets have gotten smaller. Sometimes I add mouthwash to the water resourvoir which leaves fresh feeling. No broken floss stuck between teeth. My dental hygienist recommended it.
This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable
This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable
MeanJean
12/02/2016
US
Verified buyer
This product is easy to use
I have been slow to start using the AirFloss Interdental. Finally I am using it daily and find it is easy to use so I will become a habitual user. I find using mouthwash I know when the product runs out.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable
John36
10/01/2016
US
Verified buyer
The AirFloss is a great product.
The AirFloss is a great product, it's easy to use, takes very little time and leaves your mouth and gums feeling refreshed. I recommend the AirFloss for everyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8254/70 Interdental - Rechargeable
than manual toothbrushing alone