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2 year warranty
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All series
AirFloss Interdental - Rechargeable
Discontinued
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HX8254/70
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User Manual - English
All (10)
Where can I buy Philips Sonicare AirFloss and accessories?
What types of mouthwash can I use with my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
What do the battery lights mean on my Philips Sonicare AirFloss?
Why are my gums bleeding when I use the Sonicare AirFloss?
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is leaking
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss handle needs frequent recharging
The nozzle of my Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not coming off or breaks easily
My Philips Sonicare Fill & Charge is not filling my AirFloss completely
My Philips Sonicare AirFloss is not turning on
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