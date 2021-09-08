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  • Deep, gentle cleaning
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  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
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  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning
  • Deep, gentle cleaning

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare PlatinumSonic electric toothbrush

HX9112/12

4.4
| (80) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Deep, gentle cleaning
With FlexCare Platinum, even the deepest clean is gentle enough to protect your teeth and gums. Thanks to the AdaptiveClean brush head and intuitive pressure sensor, you get maximum plaque removal and a gentle experience however you brush.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

10x more plaque removal and healthier gums*

Deep, gentle cleaning

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

  • 2 brush heads

  • With pressure sensor

Remove up to 10x more plaque with AdaptiveClean*

Remove up to 10x more plaque with AdaptiveClean*

Click on the AdaptiveClean brush head to experience our deepest ever clean. You get 4x more surface contact** to remove up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas,* and a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

Choose from 3 modes and 3 intensity settings

With FlexCare Platinum Connected, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode – for superior daily cleaning, White – to remove surface stains, and Deep Clean for invigorating freshness.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

80

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

08/09/2021

US

US

Very very good.

Nice gripe, perfection on duration use. Love it. I had the older versions for years.

Pros

Best on every aspect

Cons

Extra brushes can be a bit cheaper.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/12 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/12 Sonic electric toothbrush

16/02/2019

US

US

Verified buyer

This product is great!

I love my philips sonicare toothbrush it cleans so well and my mouth feels so clean. And my teeth are so much whiter.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9112/13 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9112/13 Sonic electric toothbrush

01/10/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

teeth feel cleaner

I have really enjoyed this toothbrush. My teeth feel cleaner for a longer period of time during the day/night.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/34 Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/34 Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. Compared to a DiamondClean brush head

  3. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day