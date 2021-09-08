2 year warranty
Discontinued
#1 Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
3 modes, 3 intensities
2 brush heads
With pressure sensor
Click on the AdaptiveClean brush head to experience our deepest ever clean. You get 4x more surface contact** to remove up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas,* and a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you’ll get your healthiest smile.
With FlexCare Platinum Connected, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode – for superior daily cleaning, White – to remove surface stains, and Deep Clean for invigorating freshness.
4.4
of 5
80
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Mitra66
08/09/2021
US
Part of promotion
Very very good.
Nice gripe, perfection on duration use. Love it. I had the older versions for years.
Pros
Best on every aspect
Cons
Extra brushes can be a bit cheaper.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/12 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/12 Sonic electric toothbrush
Sheila33
16/02/2019
US
Verified buyer
This product is great!
I love my philips sonicare toothbrush it cleans so well and my mouth feels so clean. And my teeth are so much whiter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9112/13 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9112/13 Sonic electric toothbrush
Debo18
01/10/2018
US
Verified buyer
teeth feel cleaner
I have really enjoyed this toothbrush. My teeth feel cleaner for a longer period of time during the day/night.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/34 Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/34 Sonic electric toothbrush - Dispense
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day