    Philips Sonicare InterCare

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9002/66
    Sonicare
    Reaches deeper between teeth
      Philips Sonicare InterCare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9002/66
      With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, InterCare helps to remove up to 6x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks.

      InterCare

      InterCare

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Compatible Products

        Reaches deeper between teeth

        A better clean between teeth for healthy gums

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        The InterCare brush head clicks on and off your brush handle, making it easy to change. It fits a wide range of Sonicare toothbrush handles: DiamondClean, FlexCare Platinum, FlexCare+, FlexCare, HealthyWhite and EasyClean.

        Removes up to 6x more plaque between teeth vs manual brushes

        Featuring extra-long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gum line, our new interdental brush head helps remove up to 6x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush.

        Reminder bristles let you know when to use a new InterCare

        Blue reminder bristles fade to white when it's time to change your brush head. Cleaning efficacy diminishes after several months of normal use due to bristle wear on a visible and microscopic level so you should replace your brush head every three months.

        Clinically proven to improve gum health in just two weeks

        Clinical studies show our new interdental brush head helps reduce inflammation and bleeding in gums. This in turn, helps to prevent gingivitis and gum recession, improving your overall gum health in just two weeks.

        Anchor-free tufting allows for a denser bristle pack

        InterCare features advanced anchor-free tufting for 34% more bristles than traditional staple-based tufting.

        Designed for interdental cleaning, gum care and polishing

        InterCare has an innovative bristle design for targeted oral health care: interdental cleaning, gum care and polishing. The extra-long light green bristles sweep away plaque caught deep between teeth, the dark green bristles remove plaque trapped along the gum line and the white bristles polish away surface stains for naturally whiter teeth.

        Technical Specifications

        Ease of use

          Suitable for these models
          FlexCare+
          FlexCare
          HealthyWhite
          EasyClean
          DiamondClean
          FlexCare Platinum
          Brush head system
          Easily snaps on/off the handle

        Operating time

          When to change your brush head
          Replace every 3 months

