Reaches deeper between teeth
With advanced tufting technology and extra-long bristles, InterCare helps to remove up to 6x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush and improve gum health in just two weeks. See all benefits
The InterCare brush head clicks on and off your brush handle, making it easy to change. It fits a wide range of Sonicare toothbrush handles: DiamondClean, FlexCare Platinum, FlexCare+, FlexCare, HealthyWhite and EasyClean.
Featuring extra-long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gum line, our new interdental brush head helps remove up to 6x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush.
Blue reminder bristles fade to white when it’s time to change your brush head. Cleaning efficacy diminishes after several months of normal use due to bristle wear on a visible and microscopic level so you should replace your brush head every three months.
Clinical studies show our new interdental brush head helps reduce inflammation and bleeding in gums. This in turn, helps to prevent gingivitis and gum recession, improving your overall gum health in just two weeks.
InterCare features advanced anchor-free tufting for 34% more bristles than traditional staple-based tufting.
InterCare has an innovative bristle design for targeted oral health care: interdental cleaning, gum care and polishing. The extra-long light green bristles sweep away plaque caught deep between teeth, the dark green bristles remove plaque trapped along the gum line and the white bristles polish away surface stains for naturally whiter teeth.
